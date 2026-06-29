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Mom, kids massacred inside home in Zamboanga

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The house where the family was killed in Zamboanga. (Photo from Liza Jocson)

By Liza Jocson

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A woman and her three children were found brutally murdered inside their home at the Interfaith Academy Foundation Inc. compound in Barangay Litapan, Josefina, Zamboanga del Sur, on Monday, June 29.

Police identified the victims as Arlene Fernan Dumaltte, 42, and her children Nashyl, 16; En‑en, 14; and Arnel, 11. Initial investigation revealed that all four were stabbed to death, their bodies discovered amid bloodstains and a foul odor inside the residence.

Barangay Kagawad Alejo Indangan, who was passing by on his way to his farm around 6:45 a.m., noticed a woman’s arm protruding from a hole in the wall. Alarmed, he called police, who later confirmed the grisly killings.

Authorities believe the suspect may have gained entry through the hole in the wall before carrying out the attack.

The sheer violence of the crime has shocked the community, with investigators now conducting follow‑up operations to identify the perpetrator and determine the motive.

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