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PNP: No info yet on alleged ICC warrants vs Bong Go, 2 others

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Senator Cristopher 'Bong' Go (Manila Bulletin File Photo)

By Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) clarified it has not received any formal communication regarding claims that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants against Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go and two retired police officials.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. stressed that the organization has not been furnished with any official document requiring police action.

“As of this time, the PNP has not received any official communication, documentation, or directive from any government agency regarding the alleged ICC warrants. We rely on formal processes and verified information, not speculation or social media posts,” he said.

The statement came after Rep. Paolo Duterte claimed in a social media post that warrants had already been issued against Go and two former police officials allegedly linked to crimes against humanity in connection with the drug war.

Nartatez emphasized that since no official document has been relayed to the PNP, no special instructions have been given to police units to monitor or track individuals in relation to the rumors.

He added that the PNP continues to coordinate with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Justice (DOJ), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Bureau of Immigration (BI) for situational awareness should any formal request emerge.

At present, only Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa is facing an ICC arrest warrant.

Nartatez underscored that the PNP remains prepared to act when required by law, but any action must be based on legitimate orders and properly transmitted documents.

 

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