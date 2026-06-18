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Man nabbed for sexually assaulting 18-year-old partner in Mandaluyong

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Mandaluyong City Police officers arrest a man for assaulting and abusing his 18-year-old live-in partner in Mandaluyong City. (Photo from Mandaluyong City Police)

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abusing his 18-year-old live-in partner at a building along Reliance Street in Barangay Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City, police said.

Authorities said the suspect, identified only as “Ben,” was listed as the No. 2 Most Wanted Person in Can-avid, Eastern Samar, and was the subject of three arrest warrants issued by the Regional Trial Court in Dolores, Eastern Samar.

Investigators reported that the suspect allegedly subjected his 18-year-old partner to psychological, sexual, and economic abuse in 2025 while they were living together in Can-avid.

The victim later filed criminal complaints, which led to the issuance of the warrants and Ben’s arrest.

Police confirmed that no bail was recommended for the sexual assault charge, while bail for the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act (RA 9262) cases was set at ₱74,000. (Mandie Asejo)

 

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