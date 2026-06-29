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Yormilk 2.0 expands to boost child nutrition in Manila

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno" Domagoso joins young learners during the launch of Yormilk 2.0: Kaagapay ng Batang Maynila sa Kalusugan at Dr. Albert Elementary School on June 29. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

By Diann Calucin

More than 61,000 public school learners in Manila will benefit from free fresh milk three times a week under the expanded Yormilk 2.0 program, which now covers all Kindergarten and Grade 1 pupils in addition to preschoolers.

Launched by Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso together with Vice Mayor Angela Lei “Chi” Atienza and National Dairy Authority (NDA) Administrator Atty. Marcus Antonius T. Andaya at Dr. Albert Elementary School on June 29, the program underscores the city’s commitment to tackling childhood stunting and malnutrition.

Officials emphasized that Yormilk 2.0 is more than just a feeding initiative.

It provides young learners with vital nutrition during their formative years, eases the financial burden on parents, and supports local dairy farmers by strengthening demand for fresh milk.

Domagoso said the city government is determined to invest in programs that promote children’s health and well‑being, ensuring that every young Manileño has better opportunities to grow, learn, and thrive.

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