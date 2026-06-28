Senate pledges transparency in VP Sara’s impeachment trial

Hannah Torregoza

The Senate, sitting as an Impeachment Court, is preparing to open the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on July 6, with Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian stressing that transparency and fairness will be central to the proceedings.

Gatchalian acknowledged the challenge of balancing the trial with urgent legislative work, including deliberations on the 2027 national budget and hearings on flood control anomalies.

He said the Senate is studying ways to expedite the process without compromising due process, noting that more than 10,000 pieces of evidence have been marked for presentation.

“We will consult the prosecution and defense on how to shorten the process. But at the same time, we want to assure the public that every piece of evidence and testimony will be studied carefully. Public confidence in the Senate depends on how we handle this trial,” Gatchalian said in a radio interview.

He emphasized that the Senate’s role is not only to deliver a verdict but also to demonstrate accountability to the Filipino people.

Stricter security measures will be imposed in and around the Senate premises to ensure order during the proceedings.

Gatchalian added that lessons from the 2012 impeachment trial of Chief Justice Renato Corona are being reviewed to guide the chamber in maintaining transparency and credibility.

“We learn a lot from that impeachment trial. We are doing a lot of preparations, but the bulk of it is being done by our Senate Secretary and Clerk of Court,” he said.