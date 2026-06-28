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PNP urges stronger school-police coordination for student safety

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. (Tempo file photo)

By Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is urging schools to work hand-in-hand with local police stations to ensure the safety of learners during field trips, training camps, and other major off-campus activities.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. emphasized that coordination between schools and law enforcement is essential to protect students, particularly minors, when activities take place outside campus grounds.

“Prevention begins with strong partnership and advance planning,” he said, noting that police presence provides added peace of mind for both parents and learners.

Under the initiative, schools are encouraged to share activity details with territorial police forces so that proper security assessments, emergency response planning, traffic management, and coordination with rescue and medical services can be carried out.

The move aligns with President Marcos’ directive for a whole-of-society effort to safeguard students following recent tragedies, including the Tacloban school shooting and the drowning of Ateneo student-athletes.

Both incidents underscored the need for stronger collaboration between education institutions and law enforcement.

DepEd has already sought updated safety protocols and increased police visibility, while police commanders nationwide have been tasked to include schools in their visibility planning and reporting systems.

Nartatez stressed that every tragic incident is a reminder that safety must always come first.

“We will strengthen coordination with DepEd, CHED, and local government units to ensure that proper security and safety measures are in place for the welfare of learners, especially during major off-campus activities,” he said.

 

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