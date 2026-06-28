Socmed alert leads to police response in Alabang school

By Jonathan Hicap

Police in Alabang responded swiftly to an online post alleging that individuals were carrying firearms and butterfly knives near Pedro E. Diaz High School, underscoring both the power and risks of community vigilance in the age of social media.

The post, uploaded on June 24, quickly spread across local community pages, prompting the Cyber Patroller and Tracker Team to monitor the claim.

Officers were quickly dispatched to the school to verify the report and coordinated with security personnel on site.

Mar Glenn Banaguas, head guard of Best Security Group, confirmed that strict security measures had already been in place since June 23, including the use of hand-held metal detectors to inspect students entering the campus.

Authorities reported that no firearms, bladed weapons, or contraband were found, and no violent incidents had occurred inside or outside the school grounds.

Police emphasized the importance of community vigilance but cautioned against the dangers of misinformation.

“We take every report seriously and act swiftly to verify information. While we appreciate the community’s vigilance, we also urge everyone to rely on verified updates from official sources to avoid unnecessary alarm,” Muntinlupa police said.

The incident highlights how social media can mobilize rapid responses, but also how unverified claims can spread fear.

In the wake of the June 22 mass shooting in Tacloban, which left three students dead, schools across the country have tightened security, making the balance between vigilance and responsible information-sharing more critical than ever.