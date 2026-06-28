LoveLaban Pride PH 2026: A community of colors

By Trixee Rosel

QUEZON CITY – The LoveLaban Pride PH Festival 2026 drew around 300,000 participants on Saturday, June 27, transforming UP Diliman and Maginhawa Pride Village into a vibrant hub of family and community celebration.

Beyond the colors and performances, the event stood out for the strong presence of families, barangays, and local communities who joined the festivities.

Parents, children, and friends marched side by side with LGBTQIA+ members and allies, underscoring how Pride has become a shared experience that extends beyond individual identity to collective support.

The first QC Pride Dance Competition highlighted grassroots involvement, with barangays showcasing their creativity and solidarity.

Barangay Pasong Tamo emerged as champion, followed by Barangay Bungad and Barangay Sangandaan, proving that Pride is not only a citywide event but also a community-driven celebration.

Despite the rain, families and neighbors filled the festival grounds, cheering for local artists, drag performers, and P-Pop acts.

Their participation reflected a growing acceptance and recognition of diversity at the community level.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte emphasized that the city remains committed to being a safe and inclusive space, while DepEd Cavite and organizers reminded the public to respect the privacy of participants and avoid misinformation.

With barangays, families, and allies actively involved, the 2026 Pride Festival became more than a march—it was a community affirmation of unity, love, and hope.