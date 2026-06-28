HeadlinesNews

LoveLaban Pride PH 2026: A community of colors

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Members of the LGBTQIA community participate in the Pride March: Love Laban at University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Saturday, June 27. The annual event celebrates diversity, equality, and inclusion while calling for the protection of LGBTQIA rights and equal treatment for all. (Photo by John Louie Abrina)

By Trixee Rosel

QUEZON CITY – The LoveLaban Pride PH Festival 2026 drew around 300,000 participants on Saturday, June 27, transforming UP Diliman and Maginhawa Pride Village into a vibrant hub of family and community celebration.

Beyond the colors and performances, the event stood out for the strong presence of families, barangays, and local communities who joined the festivities.

Parents, children, and friends marched side by side with LGBTQIA+ members and allies, underscoring how Pride has become a shared experience that extends beyond individual identity to collective support.

The first QC Pride Dance Competition highlighted grassroots involvement, with barangays showcasing their creativity and solidarity.

Barangay Pasong Tamo emerged as champion, followed by Barangay Bungad and Barangay Sangandaan, proving that Pride is not only a citywide event but also a community-driven celebration.

Despite the rain, families and neighbors filled the festival grounds, cheering for local artists, drag performers, and P-Pop acts.

Their participation reflected a growing acceptance and recognition of diversity at the community level.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte emphasized that the city remains committed to being a safe and inclusive space, while DepEd Cavite and organizers reminded the public to respect the privacy of participants and avoid misinformation.

With barangays, families, and allies actively involved, the 2026 Pride Festival became more than a march—it was a community affirmation of unity, love, and hope.

2 guards shot dead in Vegas
Matteo: Singing muna
Radioman shot dead
Go: Duterte yet to decide on Trump invite
Cop who mauled kid previously suspended
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Canino, other collegiate stars take center stage
Next Article ₱82.7M smuggled cigarettes linked to foreign crime ring seized in Isabela

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

₱82.7M smuggled cigarettes linked to foreign crime ring seized in Isabela
Headlines News
Canino, other collegiate stars take center stage
Headlines Sports
Magical Messi: Argentina star continues to produce World Cup brilliance
Headlines Sports
Student stabbed by schoolmate in Cavite knife attack anew
Headlines News