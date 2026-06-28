Canino, other collegiate stars take center stage

The country’s brightest collegiate standouts bask in glory once more as they star in the 2026 Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) Annual Awards Night presented by Strong Group Athletics on Monday, June 29, at Discovery Suites Manila in Ortigas, Pasig.

Bringing together the elite talent from the UAAP and the NCAA, this year’s celebration honors the sporting excellence displayed throughout the recently concluded seasons of the nation’s two premier collegiate leagues.

Mike Phillips and Kent Pastrana lead the elite list of awardees as the CPC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Players of the Year, respectively, for helping De La Salle University and University of Santo Tomas reclaim their thrones in UAAP Season 88.

A total of 27 awards will be handed out by the national print and online media in the annual rites, supported by Converge FiberX, San Miguel Corporation, the Philippine Sports Commission, Go For Gold, D’ Generals, and Buffalo’s Wings ‘N Things, with Discovery Suites as the official venue partner.

Phillips, who now holds two UAAP titles and one Finals MVP award, also leads this year’s CPC Men’s Basketball Mythical Team. This is the second Mythical Team citation for Phillips and his first recognition as the CPC Basketball Player of the Year, backed by Converge FiberX.

He is joined by reigning UAAP MVP Janrey Pasaol of Far Eastern University, former rookie standout Janti Miller of NCAA Season 101 champion San Beda University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran’s do-it-all guard Titing Manalili, and UST’s rising big man Collins Akowe.

Pastrana and her fellow Tigress Brigette Santos, meanwhile, spearhead the CPC UAAP Women’s Basketball Mythical Team alongside National University’s Ann Pingol and Tin Cayabyab.

Ateneo de Manila University’s Kacey Dela Rosa rounds out the quintet and will also receive a special citation for helping Gilas Pilipinas capture the SEA Games gold medal in both the 5-on-5 and 3×3 events last December, on top of her leadership in the team’s FIBA 3×3 World Cup qualification.

La Salle senior and former MVP Angel Canino is named the UAAP Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year, while Lara Mae Silva, a graduating libero, is adjudged the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year for being a crucial piece in Letran’s first title in 28 years.

On the men’s side, Leo Ordiales of six-peat UAAP champion NU and Reymark Betco of NCAA Season 101 champion De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde are the recipients of the Men’s Volleyball Players of the Year awards, also supported by SGA.

Football will also have its spotlight for the second straight edition, with Marc Pellejo and Ramil Bation III clinching the NCAA and UAAP Men’s Football Player of the Year awards for steering San Beda University and University of the Philippines to the throne.

Regine Rebosura of Far Eastern University is honored as the UAAP Women’s Football Player of the Year, backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Coaches will also be recognized, as Topex Robinson and Yuri Escueta, the architects behind La Salle’s and San Beda’s titles, are honored as the UAAP and NCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches of the Year, while UST’s Haydee Ong is handed the UAAP Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year award.

La Salle’s longtime head coach Ramil de Jesus is set to be awarded the UAAP Women’s Volleyball Coach of the Year, while Letran alumna Mayeth Carolino is selected as the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Coach of the Year.

Dante Alinsunurin is recognized as the UAAP Men’s Volleyball Coach of the Year for helping NU retain the title, while Arnold Laniog receives the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Coach of the Year award for leading his alma mater to the Season 101 title.

The annual awards night by the CPC, under a unified umbrella since 2022 following the merger of the separate UAAP and NCAA media organizations, is in its fourth year of serving as the platform for the country’s finest student-athletes.