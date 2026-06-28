Ancajas takes on undefeated American in Zuffa Boxing debut

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Jerwin Ancajas is aiming to make his title bid in the new division even more apparent when he takes on undefeated American Omar Trinidad in his Zuffa Boxing debut on Monday, June 29.

Both Ancajas and Trinidad tipped the scales at 125.5 pounds — very much within the 126 lbs limit for the 10-round featherweight bout at the Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

It’s only the second bout of Ancajas in the new division following a successful debut where he stopped Ruben Tostado Garcia in the fourth round last April in Mexico.

The pride of Davao del Norte is undoubtedly the more experienced fighter, packing a 38-4-2 record with 25 knockouts although the American isn’t too shabby either with a 20-0-2 record with 14KOs.

“Ang masasabi ko lang magandang laban ang ibibigay ko na lagi naming ginagawa. ‘Yung mga plano nami nila coach Joven at sa team iyon ‘yung mga dadalhin namin sa taas ng ring,” said Ancajas.

Ancajas is also staking a four-fight win streak since he absorbed a knockout loss against Takuma Inoue.

For Trinidad’s part, he is confident that he can overcome the experience advantage of the Filipino pug.

“I feel like he has that over me, you know, that experience. He’s a seasoned veteran. He’s maybe seen all the styles, but I feel like mine is going to be different. My style is going to give him trouble,” said Trinidad