Arayat clash yields cache of guns, grenade

By Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported the recovery of a cache of firearms and explosives following a shootout in Arayat, Pampanga on Saturday night, June 27.

Responding to calls from residents of Barangay San Juan Baño about indiscriminate gunfire, local police backed by SWAT and Provincial Mobile Forces engaged a group of armed men who refused to surrender.

The exchange of gunfire left four suspects wounded, including a former communist rebel returnee.

Authorities secured the area and confiscated a .45 pistol, M16 rifle, 12-gauge shotgun, .38 revolver, carbine, and a hand grenade, preventing the weapons from being used in further violence.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. praised the vigilance of local residents and stressed that the seizure of high-powered weapons was crucial to maintaining peace and order.

“Hindi na uso ang siga-siga ngayon. Your Philippine National Police will make sure that the rule of law always prevails in the interest of peace and order, and the peace of mind of all our kababayan,” he said.

Police background checks revealed that one of the suspects was a former leader of the “Ka Arlet Group,” previously affiliated with the Rebolusyonaryong Hukbong Bayan (RHB).

Investigations are ongoing into the possible criminal activities of the other injured suspects.