Chameleons thump Solar Spikers to finally nail first win

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Nxled made short work of Capital1, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18, to finally barge into the win column in the PVL On Tour at the Chavit Coliseum in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur on Saturday, July 25.

Veteran spiker Myla Pablo spearheaded the Chameleons’ assault with an all-around game of 12 points, four blocks and one ace to finish with 17 points for their first win in two outings.

The victory somehow erased the sting of a four-set loss to the Creamline Cool Smashers in Ilagan City two weeks ago.

Nxled coach Guidetti Ettore said they tried not to put too much pressure on the game.

“To be honest, I think we just really enjoyed playing today. It was super fun,” said Ettore.

He added they are slowly trying to work on their cohesion with veteran setter Gel Cayuna, who was acquired off-season.

“The setter is basically the coach on the floor, so it’s super important for us to create connection,” Ettore said. “Today, we have some examples of misunderstanding with some combos and this is something that we have to develop day by day.”

Cayuna delivered 17 of the team’s 25 excellent sets for the Chameleons, who saw mostly everyone contributing a little of everything. Jonah Sabete also stepped up for Nxled with 13 points.

While the Chameleons were solid offensively, they also banked on their defense with Pablo and Sabete combining for six of the team’s 10 blocks.

They also limited the Solar Spikers to 34 kills, with no player scoring in double figures.

Shaya Adorador was the best performer for Capital1 with six points.