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₱82.7M smuggled cigarettes linked to foreign crime ring seized in Isabela

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Police officials inspect the seized smuggled cigarettes in Isabela. (Photo from PNP)

By Freddie Lazaro

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela – Authorities uncovered what they believe to be part of a larger smuggling network after seizing ₱82.7 million worth of illicit cigarettes from a hotel in this city on Thursday, June 25.

The operation stemmed from intelligence reports alleging that several Chinese nationals were involved in the sale and distribution of smuggled cigarettes in the area.

Acting on a Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) mission order, the Cauayan City Police Station, BIR, and partner agencies raided two hotel rooms, recovering 202 boxes of various cigarette brands.

Three individuals were arrested, raising suspicions of organized crime links and cross-border smuggling operations that exploit local establishments as storage and distribution hubs.

The contraband was turned over to the BIR Regional Office 2 for safekeeping and proper disposition.

Police Regional Office-2 Director, Police Brig. Gen. Mariano C. Rodriguez, underscored the broader threat posed by such activities, noting that smuggling not only deprives the government of revenue but also points to international networks undermining local law enforcement and public health.

“Through the continuing police operations of our law enforcement personnel, we are determined to put an end to the importation of illegal cigarettes. These activities damage our economy and endanger the health of our people,” Rodriguez said.

 

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