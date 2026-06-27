After legal issues KO Pac-Floyd rematch, MP camp exploring other options

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The camp of Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao has been actively looking for a potential alternate fight in lieu of the postponed blockbuster rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September.

Jas Mathur, the CEO of the Manny Pacquiao Promotions, revealed in an interview with The Ring Magazine that the camp of the Filipino boxing great is now looking at other options.

“We’re working on it. We’re looking at different options, we’re looking at different things,” said Mathur without getting into details in the Ring Magazine report

“We want to be very careful. Of course, we are under contract at this time, but yes, we are working on trying to get an alternate fight as well or something in place for Manny at this moment,” he added.

The rematch against Mayweather isn’t completely off the table and is likely to happen early next year although Pacquiao is needing a fight just to keep him busy and active for the meantime.

“But we want it to be the right opportunity with the right partners and also so he has enough time for his camp against Floyd.”

Among possible options being floated is a potential crack at the current welterweight champions — particularly recent International Boxing Federation winner Liam Paro.

Paro had been vocal about wanting to fight the Filipino great after beating Lewis Crocker for the belt.

“Manny Pacquiao was my favourite fighter growing up. I was Jeff Horn’s main sparring partner for the Pacquiao fight and I was there to witness that atmosphere first-hand,” said Paro.

“I’d love to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao, Ryan Garcia or any of the big names,” he added.

Other champions in the division are Ryan Garcia, who holds the World Boxing Council strap, Devin Haney, who has the World Boxing Organization version, and Rolly Romero, who boasts the World Boxing Association strap.

An exhibition fight should also be an option since prior to the Mayweather bout, Pacquiao was initially announced to take on Ruslan Provodnikov before it was also shelved.