‘KMJS’ Gabi ng Lagim The Movie’ to stream on Prime Video

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

After drawing audiences to cinemas, “KMJS’ Gabi ng Lagim The Movie” is set to reach even more viewers as it makes its streaming debut on Prime Video.

The move gives horror fans another chance to experience the film while opening it to audiences who may have missed its theatrical run. Produced by GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs, the movie expanded the long-running “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho: Gabi ng Lagim” franchise from television to the big screen through three horror stories inspired by real events.

Presented by Jessica Soho, the anthology stars Jillian Ward, Sanya Lopez, Elijah Canlas, and Miguel Tanfelix, with segments directed by Yam Laranas, Dodo Dayao, and King Mark Baco.

Tanfelix leads “Pocong,” about a cadet seafarer whose first voyage becomes a nightmare as mysterious hauntings reveal dark secrets aboard a ship. Lopez and Canlas headline “Berbalang,” which follows an investigation into a missing corpse that leads to chilling rumors about a flesh-eating creature from local folklore.

Rounding out the anthology is “Sanib,” starring Ward as a young girl possessed by a sinister force, prompting a priest-in-training to confront his faith in a battle against evil.

The streaming release marks the latest milestone for a film that successfully brought one of Philippine television’s most recognizable horror brands to theaters. With its arrival on Prime Video, “KMJS’ Gabi ng Lagim The Movie” is poised to find a new audience beyond cinemas while giving longtime fans a chance to relive its scares from home.

The film begins streaming exclusively on Prime Video on June 26.