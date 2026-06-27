Harmie Constantino goes for back-to-back at LPGT Pinewoods

A month-long break has given the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour stars ample time to reset, recharge and sharpen every aspect of their games.

But as the circuit resumes with the ICTSI Pinewoods Challenge on Tuesday, June 30, in Baguio, no player appears to carry more momentum – or confidence – than Harmie Constantino.

Fresh off a commanding six-shot victory at Caliraya Springs, Constantino heads into the P1 million championship looking every bit like the dominant player who ruled the circuit in 2024. Yet reclaiming that status won’t come easy. Awaiting her is arguably the strongest field assembled on the LPGT this season, with overseas campaigners and former champions converging at the Pinewoods Golf and Country Club for what promises to be one of the most fiercely contested tournaments of the year.

Constantino snapped a year-long title drought with a wire-to-wire masterclass at Caliraya, a performance that not only ended a frustrating slump but also rekindled memories of her brilliant 2024 campaign when she won four legs on her way to capturing the Order of Merit crown.

For Constantino, however, the biggest victory came long before lifting the trophy.

“I think this year will be a lot better, especially since I changed a lot with how I play and how I think mentally,” said Constantino. “It has been a lot different.”

That renewed mindset has restored not only her confidence but also the consistency that once made her the player to beat on the local circuit.

“I’ve been working on it a lot and my game has gone so much further from where it was in 2024. That’s the biggest bonus I could ever ask for,” she added.

Still, Pinewoods presents an entirely different examination.

Unlike the more forgiving layouts on tour, the par-72 mountain course rewards precision over power. Narrow fairways and punishing rough penalize errant drives, while the undulating terrain demands stamina, patience and smart course management over three demanding rounds.

Constantino’s improved confidence may prove invaluable, but she’ll need every bit of it against a field loaded with talent in the upcoming P1 million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Leading the challengers are China LPGA Tour campaigners Chanelle Avaricio and Daniella Uy, both taking a break from their overseas schedules, while Princess Superal returns after her stint in Japan.

Adding even more depth are Lakewood leg winner Yvon Bisera, Mafy Singson, reigning OOM winner Sarah Ababa, Tiffany Lee, Seoyun Kim, Chihiro Ikeda, Marvi Monsalve, Seoyun Kim, Martina Miñoza and Pamela Mariano, all capable of mounting serious title bids.