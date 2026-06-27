Magnitude 6.5 quake jolts Sarangani, no major damage reported

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) is on alert after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off Balut Island, Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 7:34 p.m. on Friday, June 26.

OCD Region 12 Director Rodrigo Sosmeña said the quake was felt across Soccsksargen, with the strongest shaking at Intensity V in Malapatan, Kiamba, and Malungon.

“We felt the shaking in our area. Based on our records, the strongest intensity was Intensity V. It was experienced in the municipalities of Malapatan, Kiamba, and Malungon. The other municipalities experienced Intensity IV, including General Santos City and nearby areas,” he said.

Phivolcs reported the quake’s epicenter was about 90 kilometers south-southwest of Balut Island at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Despite the strong tremors, Sosmeña noted, “No one has reported damaged structures so far. At this time, the reports we are receiving are only about the earthquake intensity felt in their municipalities.”

The OCD continues to coordinate with local disaster offices for field validation.

Sosmeña added that “there are still a few families staying in evacuation centers, especially in the municipality of Glan,” following the magnitude 7.8 quake earlier this month that killed at least 81 people. (Martin Sadongdong)