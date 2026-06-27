LGBTQ inmates celebrate Pride at Mandaluyong Jail

Mandaluyong City Jail Male Dormitory celebrated Pride Month with a showcase highlighting the talents and individuality of LGBTQIA+ Persons Deprived of Liberty, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity and respect for diversity.

The event, held on June 26 through the initiative of Jail Chief Inspector David M. Jambalos, reaffirmed the jail’s commitment to inclusivity, equality, and respect for diversity.

The celebration showcased the participants’ talents, individuality, and dignity. Former LGBTQIA+ PDLs and officers of the Mandaluyong City Jail Visitors Association also attended to show their support and encourage the participants.

The highlight of the event was the Miss MCJMD 2026 pageant, where contestants confidently displayed their beauty, talent, intelligence, and advocacy.

“More than a pageant, the activity served as a meaningful platform to boost self-confidence, promote self-expression, and strengthen camaraderie among the participants while celebrating the values of acceptance and inclusion,” the Mandaluyong CJMD said.

The jail said initiatives like this strengthen its rehabilitation and welfare programs by providing PDLs with opportunities for personal growth, confidence, and social development.

“The successful culmination of Pride Month reflects the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology’s commitment to fostering a correctional environment where every individual is treated with dignity, respect, and equal opportunity, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation,” it emphasized. (Richielyn Canlas)