Abra annihilates Basilan; Biñan, Valenzuela prevail

Defending champion Abra and Biñan took different victory routes in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season on Friday, June 26, at the Pasay Astrodome.

The Abra Solid North Weavers clobbered Basilan Steel, 119-70, while Biñan Tatak Gel rallied to trip the Pasay Voyagers, 77-74, in the nightcap of another triple bill in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division tournament.

With 14 Weavers, led by Dave Ildefonso, scoring Abra notched its 10th straight win for a 12-1 slate in the North division, closing in on pacesetter Caloocan (13-1).

Ildefonso, the reigning MVP, poured in 23 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, to earn the SportsPlus best player honors over DJ Fenner, who posted 17 points, laced with four triples, and 2 rebounds.

Other Weavers who delivered were Mike Ayonayon, with 11 points and 4 assists, and homegrown Rodel Fabro, with 10 points and 4 rebounds.

Basilan fell to 7-8 as only John Wilson and Mark Montuano struck back with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Trailing, 66-71, with 2 minutes and 11 seconds to go, Biñan bunched 11 points, five by Nic Cabanero and four by Kenny Roger Rocacurva, to extend its hot streak to 9 and climb to 11-3 in the South division.

Cabanero wound up with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, followed by Warren Bonifacio, with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists, and Rocacurva, with 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Pasay, which dropped to 8-7, got 13 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals from Christian Fajarito and 10 points plus 9 rebounds from Lennard Santiago.

Valenzuela tames Meycauayan Marilao

The Valenzuela City Darkhorse tripped the Meycauayan Marilao Gems, 85-81, in the opener to improve to 8-7.

Shaquille Alanes anchored Valenzuela’s offense with 20 points, 16 in the third quarter, 4 assists and 2 rebounds. He was supported by Angelo Obuyes, with 15 points, 12 in the fourth, and Ian Melencio with 12 points, 10 in the fourth, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Carl Joshua Alattica did his part with 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, and so did Jay Collado, with 12 points and 7 rebounds.

The Gems, who tumbled to 8-6, drew 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists from Jayson Apolonio, 17 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds from Jimboy Pasturan, and 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists from Agem Miranda.

The tournament goes to the Olivarez College Gym in Paranaque on Saturday, featuring games between Pasig and Gensan at 4 p.m., Zamboanga and Bacolod at 6 p.m., and Manila and Imus at 8 p.m.