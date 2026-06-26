Trillanes files charges over ‘rogue’ Senate hearing

By Aaron Recuenco

Former senator Antonio F. Trillanes IV has escalated his fight against allegations made during the June 4 “rogue” Blue Ribbon hearing, filing a cyber libel case against Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Rodante Marcoleta, along with 18 former security officers of ex-congressman Zaldy Co—known in media as the “Maleta Boys.”

The case, lodged before the Department of Justice on June 25, centers on accusations that Trillanes received suitcases of money.

In his 27‑page complaint, Trillanes argued that the remarks are not protected by legislative immunity since the hearing was unauthorized, having been declared “bogus” after Senate leadership shifted.

Trillanes presented transcripts showing Cayetano and Marcoleta discussing the alleged cash deliveries, as well as Marcoleta’s statements linking him to the International Criminal Court case against former president Rodrigo Duterte.

He stressed that these remarks were defamatory and fall outside the scope of “absolutely privileged communications.”

“The presumption of malice stands with respect to the defamatory remarks made by Respondents Cayetano and Marcoleta,” the complaint read.

This marks the second time Trillanes has filed charges against the Maleta Boys, following earlier perjury and cyber libel cases in March.

He has consistently claimed that the group is being used to attack political figures aligned with President Marcos.

By bringing the case to the DOJ, Trillanes is pressing for accountability, arguing that senators and witnesses cannot hide behind immunity when hearings are conducted outside proper authority.