Legal charges loom over Baldwin, 10 others following players’ deaths

By Martin Sadongdong

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recommended charges under the Anti‑Hazing Act against Ateneo men’s basketball head coach Thomas Anthony “Tab” Baldwin and 10 members of his staff following the drowning deaths of student‑athletes Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a June 8 team‑building activity in Aurora.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the investigation, backed by over 620 pages of testimonies, affidavits, and video evidence, found that the seawater training met the elements of hazing under Republic Act 11053.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla stressed that all staff present failed to stop the activity despite knowing its risks.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is now reviewing the recommendation, which could expand to other charges such as homicide.

DILG Assistant Secretary Brian Mey Tomas explained that the amended Anti‑Hazing Act covers not only fraternity initiations but also organizational activities that inflict suffering as a condition for membership—such as the training used to determine Ateneo’s final UAAP roster.

Legal consequences may extend beyond criminal liability.

Remulla noted that Ateneo management could face civil responsibility under the doctrine of loco parentis, while sponsors like the MVP Foundation and Smart were cleared of involvement.

Meanwhile, Baldwin, an American‑New Zealander national, has been placed under an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO).

Authorities confirmed they will seek a Hold Departure Order (HDO) once charges are filed, preventing him from leaving the country while the case proceeds.

The DOJ’s decision will determine whether Baldwin and his staff face prosecution not only for hazing but potentially for homicide, marking a critical test of accountability in Philippine sports leadership.