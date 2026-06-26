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Cop arrested over grave threat in Davao

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Photo courtesy from PNP Davao City Police Office)

Police arrested a 41‑year‑old officer in Barangay Cabantian, Davao City, on June 22 after he allegedly threatened someone while carrying a firearm.

The suspect, identified as an active member of the Regional Personnel Security Unit (RPSU) 11, was tracked down at around 1:45 a.m. after operatives responded to a Central 911 report.

Authorities said the officer appeared to be under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Personnel from Police Station 5 placed him under custody following the arrest.

A case for grave threats is now being processed through inquest proceedings.

Davao City Police Office Director Col. Peter Madria emphasized the organization’s zero‑tolerance policy against misconduct, stressing that police personnel are not exempt from criminal or administrative liability. (Mandie Asejo)

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