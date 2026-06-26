Eala cherishes rare doubles stint with tennis legend Venus Williams

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Perhaps every young athlete dreams of seeing their idol in person. But to share the court – and compete alongside them – is a dream few ever get to realize.

One of them is Filipina ace Alex Eala.

Eala fulfilled her childhood dream after playing with seven-time singles Grand Slam winner Venus Williams in the doubles event of the WTA 500 Bad Homburg Open in Germany this week.

Their campaign ended in the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to second seeds Olivia Nicholls and Tereza Mihalikova, but the result did little to diminish the significance of the experience.

For Eala, competing alongside one of tennis’ biggest icons is a memory she will cherish for years to come.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I’d have the privilege of competing alongside you on court @venuswilliams!” Eala wrote on her Instagram post Friday, June 26.

“Immensely grateful to learn from you,” added Eala, who wrapped up her campaign in Germany and is now bound for London for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

Williams also expressed her delight over her Bad Homburg Open campaign with Eala.

“The best ride, the best tournament. The best partner!” Williams wrote on her Instagram story.

Mihalikova and Nicholls, likewise, treasured their match against Williams and Eala.

“Definitely not an easy match playing some many Grand Slams under her name… huge honor to share the court with Venus Williams. One of the legends of the game and it’s amazing to see her back playing,” said Nicholls.

“I mean Alex is a very good player… we’re meeting her much often… to play against Venus or maybe against Serena during Wimbledon, it’s once in a lifetime,” added Mihalikova.

As their Homburg campaign came to a close, Eala and Williams gear up for the Wimbledon Championships scheduled next week.

Eala is set to make history in the singles after being seeded 29th — the first Filipina to earn a seed at Wimbledon.

Venus, meanwhile, is scheduled for another memorable chapter in her storied career after receiving a wildcard entry in the doubles, reuniting with younger sister Serena.

The legendary Williams sisters are among the most decorated doubles teams in tennis history, having captured 14 Grand Slam titles together.