Graduation violence: Fresh grad shot in Davao de Oro

By Tristan Lozano

A man who had just graduated from the Kolehiyo ng Pantukan was shot and wounded in Pantukan, Davao de Oro on Thursday afternoon.

Investigation said the victim and his family were about to board their car when unidentified gunmen on board a vehicle appeared and shot him. The suspects fled afterwards.

The victim sustained multiple bullet wounds and was taken to a hospital where is in stable condition.

Police are conducting follow-up investigation.

The municipal government of Pantukan town is coordinating with authorities about the shooting and vowed assistance to the victim.

“Further, we assure the public that the safety of our students and residents remains a top priority. We encourage everyone to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information,” the LGU said in an official statement.

“Updates will be provided as additional verified information becomes available,” it added