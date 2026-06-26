Conflicting accounts clash in ambulance–SUV crash in QC

By Trixee Rosel

Three people were injured when an ambulance and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided at the Quezon Avenue–D. Tuazon Street intersection in Quezon City early Friday, June 26.

CCTV footage revealed the SUV crossing the intersection on a green light when the ambulance, traveling along Quezon Avenue, struck it.

The SUV overturned from the impact, while the ambulance plowed into the center island, crushing its front and shattering its windshield.

The SUV’s two senior citizen passengers escaped unharmed, but the ambulance’s 42‑year‑old driver and two companions sustained injuries.

Traffic camera evidence showed the Quezon Avenue light had already turned red when the ambulance entered the intersection.

The SUV driver insisted they were crossing properly: “We had the green light… When we were crossing, he just kept going straight. When he hit us, that was when it happened—we ended up overturned.”

The ambulance driver, however, claimed the SUV suddenly appeared and their brakes failed to stop in time. A passenger added that the SUV was moving fast and did not brake.

The Quezon City Police District Traffic Sector 1 is now investigating to determine liability.