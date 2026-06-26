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1 dead, 16 hurt in Bohol 3-vehicle collision

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A tourist van is badly damaged after figuring in a three-vehicle smashup in Alicia, Bohol on Thursday, June 25. (Contributed photo)

By Calvin Cordova

A deadly three‑vehicle collision in Alicia town, Bohol, on Thursday morning, June 25, claimed the life of a 48‑year‑old motorcycle driver and injured 16 others.

Police investigation revealed that the crash began when a tourist van slammed into a bus at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection in Barangay Poblacion. The force of the impact pushed the bus off course, causing it to swerve into the opposite lane.

As the bus veered sideways, it struck a parked Suzuki Smash motorcycle. Its driver, who had been waiting for his wife, was hit directly and killed instantly.

The bus driver, conductor, and two passengers sustained injuries, while the van’s driver and all 11 of his passengers were also hurt. The van had been transporting tourists bound for the Chocolate Hills in Candijay when the accident occurred.

Authorities said charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide will be filed against the bus driver, while the van driver faces a separate case for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries.

 

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