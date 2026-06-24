PVL goes to Polomolok, South Cotabato and Lanao del Norte

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Teams in the Premier Volleyball League will go as far as Polomolok in South Cotabato as it launches its Provincial Tour next month in preparation for the coming conference.

Based on a partial schedule released on its website, the league is scheduled to stage matches in Isabela, Batangas, Ilocos Sur, South Cotabato and Lanao del Norte, bringing the country’s premier volleyball competition closer to fans outside of Metro Manila.

The first provincial stop is set on July 8 in Ilagan City, Isabela where ZUS Coffee takes on Akari before perennial contender Creamline faces Nxled.

Action shifts to Batangas City on July 11, with Galeries Tower squaring off against Farm Fresh, and Choco Mucho battling ZUS Coffee.

The league then heads north to Vigan, Ilocos Sur on July 25, featuring Nxled against Capital1, and PLDT taking on Choco Mucho.

Fans in Mindanao will get their turn to watch the country’s top volleyball stars when the league visits Polomolok, South Cotabato on Aug. 1, where the twin bill will feature Nxled versus Galeries Tower, and Akari against Choco Mucho.

Santiago City, Isabela will host the Aug. 8 playdate featuring ZUS Coffee versus PLDT, and Capital1 against Creamline, before the league goes to Lanao del Norte for the Aug. 15 playdate that has Farm Fresh versus Nxled, and PLDT against Akari.