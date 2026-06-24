Karla Estrada condemns Tacloban school shooting, calls for urgent action on campus safety

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actress Karla Estrada has strongly condemned the deadly shooting that occurred at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, which left four students dead and several others wounded, calling the incident a grave wake-up call on the safety of educational institutions.

Estrada personally visited the wake of the student victims, where she extended condolences to their families. She also shared photos of her visit on social media, along with messages of sympathy and solidarity.

In her post, Estrada expressed deep grief over the tragedy and acknowledged the suffering of the bereaved families.

“Nakikiramay po ako at ang aking buong angkan ng taos-puso sa mga pamilya ng mga biktima ng pamamaril sa paaralan sa San Jose, Tacloban,” she said.

She further emphasized that no words could ease the pain of losing loved ones in such a violent incident.

“Walang sapat na salita upang maibsan ang sakit ng inyong pinagdaraanan, ngunit nawa’y maramdaman ninyo ang yakap ng ating komunidad sa panahong ito ng matinding lungkot.”

Estrada, mother of actor Daniel Padilla, also offered prayers for the victims, asking for strength for those left behind.

“Dalangin ko ang kapayapaan ng kanilang mga kaluluwa at ang lakas ng loob para sa inyong mga naulila. Nandito kami, nakikiisa at nakikidalamhati,” she said.

In a separate statement, Estrada issued a firm condemnation of the attack, highlighting her identity as a mother, public servant, and Taclobanon advocate for peace.

“Bilang isang lingkod-bayan, ina, at Taclobanon na nagtataguyod ng kapayapaan, mariin kong kinokondena ang naganap na pamamaril sa San Jose National High School.”

She stressed that schools must remain safe spaces for children and called for immediate action from authorities to prevent similar incidents.

“Ang ating mga paaralan ay dapat manatiling ligtas na lugar para sa bawat bata. Nananawagan ako ng agarang at konkretong hakbang upang mapanatili ang seguridad at kapayapaan sa ating komunidad.”

The incident has sparked renewed public concern over school security in the Philippines, with educators and community leaders urging stronger protective measures and long-term violence prevention strategies.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting, while the Tacloban community mourns the loss of young students.