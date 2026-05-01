Rabin Angeles, Angela Muji expand range as actors in anthology series

Rising love team Rabin Angeles and Angela Muji, known to fans simply as RabGel, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to headline the anthology series “Viva One Originals: RabGel.”

In an interview, Rabin highlighted how the project became a huge learning experience for him, inasmuch as it allowed him to work with veteran actors.

He cited Jerald Napoles specifically, noting how working with him in the peisode “Same Day Error,” allowed him new learning as actor.

“Sobrang saya katrabaho si Jerald Napoles. Ang dami kong natutunan, lalo na sa comedy,” Rabin said.

Angela, meanwhile, shared her admiration for actor Carlo Aquino, who she worked with in “My CEO Thinks I’m a Robot.”

“Sobrang inspiring makatrabaho si Kuya Carlo. Napaka-generous niyang actor,” she said.

The pair also noted their excitement in doing an anthology format that lets them appear both together and in separate stories.

“In the four episodes po, there are two na RabGel and the rest is solo po naming dalawa,” Angela said. “Super na-excite po kami kasi after ‘A Werewolf Boy’, may new series na kami.”

For Rabin, the experience also marked a first in several aspects, including action scenes.

“First time ko po mag-action sa ‘Ang Rider Kong Hoodlum.’ Parang Robin Padilla po ang peg. Sana po makatrabaho ko si Kuya Robin.”

“Ang Rider Kong Hoodlum” starts streaming on Viva One on May 15. It is, an action-romance about a motorcycle rider and a passenger forced into hiding after witnessing a crime.

“Same Day Error” streams May 22. It delivers comedy as Rabin joins Jerald Napoles in a chaotic wedding videography job gone wrong.

The romance-comedy “My CEO Thinks I’m a Robot” airs May 29, pairing Angela with Carlo in a quirky story about love, deception, and artificial intelligence.

The final episode, “Us, Maybe”, streams on June 5 and follows a cancelled influencer and a videographer whose lives unexpectedly intertwine in the province.

With the anthology, Rabin and Angela aim to showcase both their chemistry and individual versatility across different genres.

“Viva One Originals: RabGel” streams weekly on Viva One.