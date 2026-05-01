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Cargo vessel splits in two off Surigao del Norte; 32 rescued

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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A cargo vessel capsizes and splits into two due to the rough sea conditions in the waters of Dapa, Surigdao del Norte on April 30, 2026. Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel rescue all 32 crew of the vessel. (Photo by PCG)

All 32 crew members of a cargo vessel were rescued after it capsized and split into two parts off the waters of Dapa, Surigao del Norte, on Thursday, April 30, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

PCG spokesperson Capt. Noemie Cayabyab confirmed that the LCT Pacifica 3 broke apart after being battered by rough sea conditions while navigating from Claver to Dapa.

“The distressed vessel capsized and broke into two parts due to rough sea conditions,” Cayabyab said, emphasizing the severity of the incident.

Initial reports from the PCG district in Northeastern Mindanao stated that response teams were immediately dispatched to the area.

Rescuers managed to pull all 32 mariners from the water, with no fatalities or missing persons reported.

Authorities are now assessing the condition of the vessel, particularly the split hull, to determine whether fuel leakage or debris poses risks to nearby coastal communities and marine ecosystems.

The type of cargo being transported has yet to be confirmed.

The PCG said monitoring efforts would continue as the investigation into the capsizing and structural failure of Pacifica 3 remains ongoing. (Martin Sadongdong)

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