When was the last time an MVP failed to reach the UAAP Finals?

By MARK REY MONTEJO

It was an unfortunate exit for Shai Nitura and the Adamson Lady Falcons after they failed to enter the second round of the UAAP Season 88 stepladder format.

Making it more disappointing, Nitura is only waiting for her coronation as the Most Valuable Player a year after bagging the rookie plum.

It marked her second MVP award after winning one in the juniors level – a feat that was only achieved by other elite stars, including Bella Belen and Angel Canino.

But when was the last time the league’s best player failed to reach the finals of the women’s tournament?

Jaja Santiago (Sachi Minowa), in Season 80 back in 2018, suffered the same fate when she bannered National University with Jorelle Singh, Roma Joy Doromal, Jasmine Nabor, and Risa Sato, to name a few. It was also the time when La Salle ultimately completed its third three-peat.

Previous season MVPs were National University’s Belen (Season 84, 86, 87), De La Salle’s Angel Canino (Season 85), and UST’s Sisi Rondina (Season 81). They all had title shots.

Santiago, now playing in Japan, bagged the highest individual trophy after helping the Lady Bulldogs enter the Final Four where they ended up bowing to the eventual champion DLSU in the semis, then powered by Finals MVP Dawn Macandili-Catindig and Kim Kianna Dy.

Santiago’s NU and Nitura’s Adamson absorbed the same result – a straight-set defeat.

The difference was, Santiago, a former national team mainstay, played her final year in the said season.

But for Adamson head coach JP Yude, it was a big learning experience for his young squad, believing the Lady Falcons are ripe for success with Francis Mordi and Fhei Sagaysay helping Nitura achieve their ultimate goal in the future.