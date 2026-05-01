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Marcos vows stronger job security, labor protection

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

President Marcos marked Labor Day by assuring Filipino workers that his administration is committed to expanding job opportunities and strengthening labor protections to secure livelihoods.

In his May 1 message, Marcos emphasized that workers remain the “backbone of the Republic” and play a central role in nation-building.

He said the government’s responsibility is to ensure that hard work is rewarded and that opportunities are accessible to all.

“Rest assured that this administration stands firm in defending the dignity of every Filipino by creating more and better jobs, boosting worker protection, and broadening pathways for all to succeed,” Marcos said.

He stressed that Labor Day should serve as a reminder for both government and the private sector to protect livelihoods, respect honest labor, and ensure that progress reaches ordinary families.

Marcos added that placing workers at the center of government policy will help build a stronger, more equitable, and more hopeful future for the country. (Argyll Geducos)

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