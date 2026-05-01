Rise or fold: Well-rested NU, weary UST figure in pressure-packed do-or-die

By MARK REY MONTENJO

Game Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

3 p.m. – NU vs UST (Women’s Stepladder Semis)

University of Santo Tomas hopes the law of averages catches on reigning titlist National University when they clash for the second finals berth in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday, May 2, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

This rise or fold moment that starts at 3 p.m. will test how well the Tigresses have adjusted since losing to the Lady Bulldogs twice in the elims.

Have they discovered right combinations to crack NU’s code?

Their body language following their smashing three-set win over Adamson in the first round of the step-ladder semis suggests they have found the numbers, what with their superb combination plays and defense as hard as rock.

In short, the swagger is back for the Espana-based squad.

Well, that’s good for volleyball fans as they are really expecting a high-pressure duel right from the very start – one that will make the day of every spectator complete.

The winner of the match will earn the right to face La Salle in a best-of-three finals starting next week.

This marks the third consecutive knockout match for UST since it re-stamped its class over Far Eastern University for the No. 4 position.

The Tigresses are also seeking to avenge their finals defeat to NU two years ago.

To prevail for the third time, NU must shake off its rust because the last time the Lady Bulldogs saw action was more than a week ago when it scored reverse-sweep victory over UST.

There, Vange Alinsug dazzled down the stretch, proving her leadership got better and she hopes to sustain it.

“Siyempre sobrang mahalaga ‘tong panalo, sakin din kasi magsisimula, kailangan ko lang mag-compose sa sarili kasi pag ‘yong game ganun ka-crucial, sumusunod sila sa akin,” said Alinsug. “Sana magtuloy-tuloy lang.”

Since the exit of Bella Bellen and Alyssa Solomon, Alinsug took over the leadership with the help of her fellow veterans in co-Finals MVP Shaira Jardio and seasoned setter Lams Lamina.

Rookie of the Year contender Sam Cantada, Arah Panique, Chams Maaya, and Alexa Mata are also expected to deliver the goods for the three-peat seeking NU.

And UST?

The Tigresses have one of the deepest and solid benches in the league led by hard-hitting Angge Poyos.

On hand to provide offensive firepower are Reg Jurado, Xyza Gula, and Jonna Perdido – all eager to exact revenge.

But there will be no retribution without the creative plays of Cassie Carballo and the hustle and intensity of libero Detdet Pepito.

Like Lamina, Pepito is playing her final year and both want to exit in grand fashion.

That will certainly provide drama to what could be another slam-bang affair.