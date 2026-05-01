Labor Day rallies ‘peaceful’ amid punching, scratching incidents – PNP

The protests conducted by various groups nationwide in observance of Labor Day on Friday, May 1, were generally peaceful, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said, despite several incidents of confrontation between authorities and rallyists—including a protester punching a police officer and Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) units using a water cannon.

In a statement, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said at least nine rallies were monitored across the country, drawing around 3,410 participants.

“Our Labor Day activities are proceeding smoothly and peacefully across the country. We thank our countrymen for their cooperation and discipline,” Nartatez said.

However, netizens captured on video an incident where a rallyist wearing a gray shirt and face cover punched a police officer deployed for CDM.

The PNP has yet to confirm where the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, a police officer sustained minor injuries when protest groups clashed with CDM units at the corner of Kalaw Avenue and Roxas Boulevard in Manila.

The officer suffered a wound on the back of his neck during the confrontation. Another officer was injured when rallyists allegedly tried to seize his riot shield, but he resisted.

Still along Kalaw Avenue, CDM contingents fired a water cannon at protesters after they allegedly attempted to break through the police line, escalating tensions.

Police said the situation worsened after some officers were allegedly attacked and pelted with stones. A large effigy was also set on fire during the protest.

The PNP was placed on full alert from April 30 to May 2, deploying 106,000 personnel nationwide to secure rallies and other public assemblies.

Nartatez said police personnel remained on the ground throughout the day to manage crowds and prevent escalation.

“The PNP will remain on full alert throughout the day. We will continue to be on alert—not just to ensure security, but to support the safe and peaceful expression of our people’s concerns,” he added. (Martin Sadongdong)