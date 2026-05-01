Homegrown aces strike back as Nailga, Plete rule JPGT Del Monte

Bukidnon bets Alexis Nailga and Zero Plete delivered when it mattered most, rescuing local pride with dominant victories in the premier division of the ICTSI Del Monte Junior PGT Championship at Del Monte Golf Club on Friday, May 1.

With homegrown players largely overshadowed in the lower age-group categories, Nailga and Plete rose to the occasion, anchoring Bukidnon’s campaign with emphatic wins highlighted by Nailga’s commanding triumph and Plete’s nerve-testing duel with Precious Zaragosa.

Nailga completed a comeback to nail his second leg win in the Visayas-Mindanao Series, overpowering fellow local standout Clement Ordeneza by four strokes despite a closing 75 in the 54-hole tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Holding onto a shaky lead after posting two birdies and three bogeys through the first six holes, Nailga began to feel the pressure following a mis-hit drive on No. 8. However, he showed impressive resilience, scrambling to save par and preserve his two-stroke advantage. He then stretched that lead to four at the turn, as Ordeneza stumbled with a costly bogey–double bogey run starting at No. 7.

Nailga credited consistency off the tee as the foundation of his strong performance.

“My mindset was to hit the fairway and stay solid on the greens – and I was able to do that,” said Nailga in Filipino, who dominated the Mactan leg but skipped the Alta Vista stop to honor a prior commitment.

“Driving was really the key,” added the rising star from Bukidnon, who will be aiming for a third leg victory at Pueblo de Oro in the fourth leg starting May 5.

“I just need to improve my bunker shots,” he added.

After rallying from five shots down with a second-round 69 to seize control, Nailga steadied himself with an up-and-down even-par round through 11 holes before weathering a shaky finish. He double-bogeyed No. 13 and dropped another stroke on No. 15 for a 37-38 card but still cruised to victory with a 216 total as Ordeneza faltered with a 77 for 220.

Mhark Fernando III placed third at 221 after a 72.

Plete, meanwhile, figured in the day’s most gripping battle, edging Zaragosa in a dramatic back-nine shootout to clinch the girls’ crown by a single stroke at 213.

Clinging to a one-shot lead after 36 holes, Plete stumbled early with three bogeys on the front nine but stayed in the hunt with an eagle from 24 feet on the par-5 sixth for a 37. She then unleashed a clutch backside 31, overturning a one-shot deficit at the turn and matching Zaragosa shot-for-shot in a high-pressure finish.

Zaragosa briefly seized control with a 35 at the turn and kept the pressure on with four birdies in the last six holes. But Plete, 16, responded with a decisive four-birdie surge from No. 14, holding her nerve down the stretch to seal the victory.

Both players carded identical 68s, but Zaragosa settled for runner-up honors at 214 after missing a playoff chance on the 18th Mikela Guillermo placed a distant third at 237 after an 81.

Plete’s steady mindset and noticeable improvements proved crucial in holding her nerve during the high-pressure finish.

“I focused on not overthinking and did my best to stay composed,” said Zero Plete, reflecting on the stretch-run shootout. “I took it shot by shot and made sure not to get ahead of myself.”

“My game has improved significantly since last year – especially my putting. It’s been a big step forward,” she added.

Nailga and Plete’s triumphs ultimately salvaged the campaign for the Bukidnon contingent, which struggled in the lower divisions dominated by visiting standouts.

Ethan Lago and Soleil Molde of Davao ruled the 7-10 category, with Lago sweeping the first three legs of the six-stage regional series. Lucas Revilleza placed second followed by Stephen Clementer.

South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo dominated the girls’ 11-14 division, while Ken Guillermo of Cagayan de Oro edged Jared Saban of South Cotabato for the boys’ 11-14 title.