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Family of 3 killed in Labor Day fire

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Photo by Danny Estacio)

GUMACA, Quezon – Three family members were killed in a fire in Barangay Villa Bota here on Labor Day.

Police identified the victims as Rolly Paril, 48, and his children Christine, 18, and Ghian Carlo, 17.

Authorities said they received a call from a concerned citizen about the fire and immediately coordinated with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Gumaca.

Initial investigation revealed that the blaze allegedly started in the kitchen of the victims’ house at 2:57 a.m. The fire quickly spread and also damaged the adjacent house of Paril’s brother, Ronnie.

The fire was declared out at 4:10 a.m.

The victims’ charred bodies were recovered during mopping-up operations.

Arson investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of property damage.

Mayor Webster Letargo thanked firefighters for their prompt response.

Three families, composed of 14 individuals, were affected by the incident and have been provided initial assistance. (Danny Estacio)

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