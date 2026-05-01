AFP backs Pag-asa mission; Chinese coast guard shadows ‘Atin Ito’ ship

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday, May 1, backed a civilian-led mission to Pag-asa Island as organizers set sail to deliver aid and assert the country’s rights in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) but was shadowed by a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship.

AFP spokesperson for WPS Roy Vincent Trinidad acknowledged the Atin Ito Coalition for embarking on its fourth civilian mission dubbed “Balik Pag-asa”.

“This initiative—bringing essential fuel and food aid to our fishing communities—is a powerful testament to Bayanihan and the Filipino people’s unwavering resolve to exercise their rights in the West Philippine Sea,” Trinidad, a retired Philippine Navy admiral, said.

The mission officially commenced on Thursday morning, April 30, at Pier 15 in Manila South Harbor. The voyage is scheduled to run until May 5.

Supporters and volunteers gathered aboard the MV Kapitan Felix Oca for a symbolic send-off.

But Atin Ito Coalition said the ship was “shadowed by a Chinese Coast Guard vessel” with bow number 3103.

The Chinese ship was approximately 3.2 nautical miles away from MV Kapitan Felix Oca at 7:20 a.m. on Friday, May 1.

“The mission is currently 90 NM [nautical miles] from Manila and 60 NM west of Mindoro,” Atin Ito said.

Trinidad emphasized that the military would maintain its presence to protect the participants. He noted that the AFP remains committed to its constitutional mandate of protecting sovereignty and ensuring the safety of all Filipinos.

“While this is a civilian-led endeavor, we provide our full support through maritime domain awareness and coordination to ensure a safe passage,” he added.

According to the organizers, the mission aimed to deliver food and fuel to residents and fisherfolk in Pag-asa Island. It also planned a medical outreach and a community concert.

A highlight of the mission would be a jet ski flag ride to assert the country’s sovereign rights, reminiscent of what critics said was a failed campaign promise of former President Rodrigo Duterte to ride a jet ski and plant a Philippine flag on the Spratly Islands to assert the country’s rights amid intense Chinese presence.

During the send-off, volunteers, supporters, and lawmakers gathered at Pier 15 to support the mission, including Akbayan Representatives Perci Cendaña and Dadah Kiram Ismula, as well as former Congressman Erin Tañada of the Mamamayang Liberal Party-list.

“We stand in solidarity with our fisherfolk and civil society. Their presence reinforces the truth: the West Philippine Sea is an integral part of our nation. We call for a rules-based order where our citizens can freely live and work without intimidation,” Trinidad said.

The ceremony opened with the national anthem. A prayer and blessing followed, led by Fr. Allan Bonloc of Project Paghilom. Lawmakers and convenors delivered messages of support before the ship’s horn sounded to signal departure.

Mission commander Rafaela David said the timing carried regional weight as the voyage came a week before the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, which the Philippines is hosting.

“This mission sends a clear message to ASEAN leaders, the West Philippine Sea is an integral part of our nation and a zone of peace and solidarity, not one of military aggression. It is also an act of bayanihan, as we extend much-needed support to the residents of Pag-asa Island and its fishers, who are reeling from the effects of the global oil crisis,” David said.

Organizers noted that rising fuel costs had strained fishing communities operating in the West Philippine Sea, thus, the mission’s fuel assistance aimed to ease that burden.

The Atin Ito coalition has pushed for civilian presence in the West Philippine Sea through repeated missions.

Its efforts have combined humanitarian aid with symbolic acts meant to reinforce the country’s claims. (Martin Sadongdong)