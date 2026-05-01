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Cop hurt in brief Labor Day clash in Manila

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Two police officers receive first aid after sustaining injuries during a Labor Day rally along Kalaw Avenue in Manila. (Photo by Diann Calucin)

A brief clash broke out between police officers and protesters along Kalaw Avenue near Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Thursday, May 1, during Labor Day demonstrations, leaving an officer injured.

Authorities said the confrontation occurred while police were managing crowd movement, which led to a scuffle with one of the protesting groups.

A police officer sustained scratches during the commotion and was immediately given first aid at the scene. Another officer was also given first aid after experiencing dizziness due to the intense heat.

The Manila Police District (MPD) emphasized that while officers continue to observe maximum tolerance in handling rallies, they are duty-bound to intervene when public safety and order are compromised.

Security forces quickly stepped in to de-escalate the situation and restore order.

Police maintained their presence in the area to prevent further disturbances and ensure the safety of both demonstrators and motorists.

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