Sunrise Sprint offers gateway to triathlon at 5150 Camiguin

New triathlon hopefuls and adventure seekers will find their perfect entry point into multisport racing at the Sunrise Sprint set on Sunday, May 3, in Camiguin. Designed as a shorter yet equally exhilarating format, the event captures the essence of triathlon without the grueling demands of full-distance training.

Featuring a 750-m open-water swim, 20-km bike ride, and 5-km run, the Sunrise Sprint delivers a compact but dynamic race experience. It serves as an ideal platform for beginners, returning athletes, and even seasoned competitors looking to fine-tune their speed and race strategy.

Despite its shorter distance, the event mirrors the intensity and camaraderie of longer races, offering an Olympic-style course that promises both challenge and excitement. A strong field is expected across multiple age-group categories, highlighting the depth of emerging triathlon talent.

Among the standout competitors in the 15-19 division are Mark Rafanan, Marco Calumpang, John Wilfred Cutab, Clint Dayday, and Ray-Jan Cabingas in the men’s field, along with Zoe Cachola in the women’s division. The 20-24 category features Mario Pinlac III, Benjie Amorato, Jemmuel Ortiz, Jericu Rosal, and Denver Dayonot for the men, while Jessica Lim and Bianca Lim headline the women’s side.

In the 25-29 bracket, Sixto Lalanto, Rey Fausto, and Justine Pabuatan lead the men’s contenders, with Alexa Concon and Aira Cortez competing in the women’s division. Meanwhile, Alex Baldia, Sherwin Wayan, and Jolan Ogremin are expected to set the pace in the 30-34 category. Titles will also be contested in the relay divisions, including men’s, women’s, and mixed events.

More than just a race, the Sunrise Sprint represents an important step in developing the next generation of Filipino triathletes. By providing a welcoming and well-supported environment, it encourages newcomers to embrace an active lifestyle while building confidence to eventually take on longer-distance events.

The inclusive nature of the race allows first-time participants, recreational athletes, and elite competitors to share the same starting line, fostering a strong sense of community and sportsmanship.

With its accessible format and vibrant atmosphere, the Sunrise Sprint stands out as both an introduction to triathlon and a celebration of the sport’s growing community.

The Sunrise Sprint also complements the larger triathlon calendar, serving as a lead-in to the IRONMAN 5150 Camiguin, also set to fire off Sunday with the premier event gathering over 300 athletes from 13 countries for a standard Olympic-distance race consisting of a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike, and 10-km run.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of Camiguin – known as the “Island Born of Fire” for its remarkable concentration of volcanoes – the race promises a unique and memorable experience. It also forms part of the 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, a four-leg circuit showcasing some of the country’s most scenic race destinations, including Guimaras, Bohol and Samal Island.

The series is part of the Philippine Sports Commission’s broader initiative to position the country as a premier global destination for endurance sports. This effort is supported by the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Council and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority with the PSC Filipino Elite Category a key highlight of the event.