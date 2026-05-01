Higher wages, economic reprieve sought during Labor Day rallies

Thousands of workers and activists filled the streets of Manila on Thursday, May 1, as Labor Day demonstrations centered on calls for higher wages amid mounting economic pressures.

Protesters marched along España Boulevard toward Mendiola, chanting “Sahod itaas, presyo ibaba” as they demanded immediate government action to address stagnant pay and rising costs of living.

The mobilization, led by labor coalitions including Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and allied organizations, highlighted long-standing demands for wage hikes and stronger labor protections.

Participants carried placards denouncing inflation and successive oil price increases, which they said continue to erode workers’ earnings and burden low-income households.

The groups renewed calls for a higher living wage, stricter regulation of basic commodity prices, and reforms to ensure fair compensation for workers nationwide.

Youth contingents also joined the march, amplifying demands for wage adjustments and accountability from policymakers.

Authorities said it deployed thousands of police personnel and installed barricades along key routes to Malacañang Palace, but the protest remained largely peaceful.

Organizers vowed to sustain their campaign beyond Labor Day, stressing that the fight for higher wages and improved labor conditions will continue until workers’ demands are met. (Diann Calucin)