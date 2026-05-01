TV5 boosts primetime experience with ‘Kapatid Manood at Manalo’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

TV5 is bringing a new layer of excitement to Filipino primetime viewing with the launch of its latest viewer promotion, “Kapatid Manood at Manalo (KMM),” which allows audiences to win cash prizes simply by watching their favorite shows.

Running from May 4 to June 5, the initiative is designed to make weekday evenings more interactive as it airs during TV5’s TodoMax Primetime block from 8 PM to 9:30 PM.

The promo features two of the network’s primetime programs, “A Secret in Prague” and “My Bespren Emman,” which serve as the core of the nightly viewing experience where audiences can participate and win.

TV5 said the campaign reflects the changing habits of viewers who now consume content across multiple platforms, including traditional television, mobile devices, streaming services, and social media. Through this initiative, the network aims to go beyond passive viewing and create a more engaging experience that connects audiences directly to the content they watch.

Participation is simple and accessible. Viewers only need to tune in to TV5 during the designated primetime slot, watch out for the daily episode hashtag displayed on-screen, and wait for the promo QR code to appear. By scanning the code, they can immediately submit their entry. Each viewer is allowed one entry per episode per day, with a maximum of two entries daily, corresponding to the two featured programs.

TV5 has summarized the mechanics in a straightforward reminder: Watch. Wait. Scan. Win.

The promotion offers multiple chances to win throughout its run, including five daily winners who will receive ₱1,000 each, one weekly winner who will take home ₱50,000, and five grand winners who will each win ₱500,000.

Through “Kapatid Manood at Manalo,” TV5 aims to boost consistent viewership during primetime while rewarding loyal audiences who regularly tune in.

The campaign runs on weekdays as part of TV5’s primetime lineup.

Viewers are encouraged to join in, enjoy the shows, and take part in the nightly promo.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-255051 Series of 2026.