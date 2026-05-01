P200K fake seasoning seized in Tondo inspection

Three men were arrested after being caught unloading boxes of counterfeit seasoning products worth P200,000 in Tondo, Manila.

The suspects, identified only by their aliases— “Jomar,” the delivery driver, and his helpers “Jess” and “Jerico”—are all residents of Valenzuela City.

The trio was first reported by a concerned citizen after their closed van allegedly blocked the road while unloading around 100 boxes of seasoning granules in front of a building at a permanent housing site in Barangay 128.

Personnel from the Manila Police District–Raxabago Police Station 1 immediately responded and apprehended the suspects.

When asked to present documents for their cargo, the suspects failed to provide any.

A closer inspection by authorities revealed that the products were counterfeit after being compared with the original items.

Police have since coordinated with the manufacturer, which is set to file appropriate charges against the suspects. (Diann Calucin)