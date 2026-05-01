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Man shot dead while playing mobile game in Cavite

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

A man was fatally shot while playing a mobile game with his friends in Barangay Sta. Cruz 1, Dasmariñas City, Cavite, on April 28, the Police Regional Office 4A reported.

The victim, identified as “Renz,” 21, was hanging out with his peers when a black motorcycle carrying two men stopped in front of them.

The back rider, wearing a black helmet, black jacket, and denim pants, drew a firearm and shot the victim three times in the chest before fleeing.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police are also investigating reports that an earlier altercation during a basketball match involving Renz’s group may have been the motive for the killing.

Authorities have launched follow-up operations to track down the suspects.

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