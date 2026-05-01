Hope Christian completes golden double in Fil-Chinese alumni cagefest

Hope Christian High School showed complete dominance over Xavier School by also topping the 30-39 division in the Smart Sports Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. Basketball Tournament presented by Tanduay Athletics on Thursday, April 30, at the FilOil Centre in San Juan City.

In a match that brought back memories of their celebrated high school rivalry, it was Al Cars-backed Hope Christian which displayed the heart of a true champion after holding its ground to eke out a pulsating 78-76 win in the deciding Game 3 of their title series.

The title win was a fitting sequel to Hope Christian’s triumph in the 50-and-above division, where Howie Evangelista, Jessie Angchonghoo and Engelbert Tan joined forces to complete a two-game sweep of Xavier, which it capped with a 57-54 win last Monday.

Apart from winning the season MVP, Evangelista also crowned himself the Finals MVP after posting 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in Game 2.

Tzaddy John Rangel and Carl Kenneth Sumalacay struck hardest for the younger Hope Christian squad with the former tallying 18 points and 11 boards.

However, it was Sumalacay who emerged Finals MVP for coming up with clutch baskets on the way to a 17-point performance.

John Apacible and Game 1 leading scorer Jobert Mercado also delivered, posting 10 points each with the former grabbing 13 boards to highlight his game-long brilliance.

As expected, the game was tight and tense but the momentum swung to Hope Christian’s side after Apacible shattered a 34-all count late in the second quarter. It padded its lead to 10 points several times weathering off Xavier’s courageous comeback.

Xavier’s Kyles Lao took the season MVP in the 30-39 division and was also part of the Mythical Selection along with teammates Mark Chan and Tim Cu, Kish Grover Co of St. Stephen’s and St. Jude’s Kim Kaizer Lo.

Hope took the opener 72-67 before Gab Banal powered Xavier to an 82-65 triumph in Game 2 to force a rubber match.

Lao and Phoenix coach Charles Tiu paced Xavier with 22 points each while Banal was held to just 6v points on a dismal 2-of-13 shooting.

Evangelista and Angchonghoo bannered the Mythical Selection in the 50s with Xavier’s Royd Tan, Christopher Co of St. Jude and Dexter Quan as the other members.

The event was backed Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Oedo, 1118 Autospa, and TCL.