Cristine Reyes reflects on failed marriage, reveals hard lessons learned

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Cristine Reyes is looking back on the painful lessons of her failed marriage, opening up about the mistakes, pressure, and heartbreak that ultimately led to its collapse.

In a candid sit-down on “The Sexytime Podcast” hosted by sisters Isabelle Daza and Ava Daza, Cristine recalled being drawn into the relationship because she wanted to experience something new. .

“Ayoko ng showbiz. So sumama ’ko dito sa non-showbiz. Parang it was something new,” she shared, admitting she was captivated by the guy’s “bad boy” image.

It was understood that she was talking about actor-model Ali Khatibi when Cristine revealed how the guy got her pregnant.

The two share a daughter, Amara Khatibi.

According to Cristine, she married the guy for fear of being ostracized as a single mom.

“‘Yun ’yung mistake ko. Nagpa-pressure ako sa society na hindi ako married, tapos pregnant ako so kailangan kasal kami,” she said.

She admitted she thought marriage was the only way to give her daughter a complete family, but later realized it was the wrong decision.

The actress also disclosed painful details about their relationship, including alleged emotional abuse and infidelity, saying she stayed silent for years while projecting the image of a happy family on social media.

The breaking point, she said, came when her former husband forgot their wedding anniversary.

“Sino’ng matinong tao ang makakalimot ng wedding anniversary niyo?” she recalled.

Looking back, Cristine acknowledged her own role in allowing herself to stay in an unhealthy situation.

Now, the actress says she has moved forward.

Following the annulment, she and Khatibi remain committed to co-parenting their daughter.

Cristine is now in a relationship with a non-showbiz partner.