Entertainment

GMA climbs Tubular global ranking, now at No. 24

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

GMA climbed to No. 24 in the worldwide March 2026 Tubular Leadership Ranking, improving from No. 26, according to data released by analytics firm Tubular Labs.

The latest ranking keeps GMA Network as the highest-ranked media company in Southeast Asia under the entertainment and media category.

Data from March 2026 showed that the network’s official digital platforms generated more than 6.67 billion video views across social media platforms.

Of the total, Facebook accounted for 3.09 billion views, followed by TikTok with 2.53 billion, YouTube with 756.81 million, and Instagram with 289.49 million.

The latest figures reflect the network’s continued growth in digital viewership as it expands the reach of Filipino-produced content across global online platforms.

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