Skusta Clee and Flow G ignite ‘Hakot Relay’ in Iloilo

Pinoy hip-hop acts Skusta Clee and Flow G allowed for a full-blown hip-hop party in Iloilo City recently, delivering a solid back-to-back set that had spectators on their feet, dancing up a storm.

Known for their chart-topping hits and strong live presence, both artists brought a high-energy performance that electrified fans.

From one track to the next, the two rappers kept momentum high, with the audience responding in kind, singing along, dancing, turning the program into a festival of sorts.

The performances formed part of the kick-off festivities for this year’s Puregold Hakot Relay, an entertainment-driven fun run that also doubles as a family-oriented community event.

Held in Iloilo City, the first leg gathered participants from Bacolod, Cebu, Antique, and various parts of Panay, marking another expansion of the annual initiative since its inception in 2025.

Beyond the music and competition, the event continues to anchor itself on practical relevance. Participants not only joined relay waves and on-ground challenges, but also had the opportunity to take home essential grocery items, an increasingly meaningful offering amid rising fuel costs and the continued increase in everyday household expenses.

Puregold Price Club Inc. President Vincent Co emphasized that the program is designed to merge shared experiences with tangible support.

“We want to create experiences that bring people together while also delivering real value to our communities… The Hakot Relay is one way we’re able to connect with Filipinos by giving them something they can both enjoy and take home,” he said.

Puregold Senior Marketing Manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad noted the growing reach of the initiative, saying its expansion reflects strong public reception.

“We’re happy to introduce the Hakot Relay to more regions this year, starting with the Visayas… It’s our way of giving back by creating something people can enjoy collectively,” she said.

With its mix of race elements, loot stations, surprise drops, and a concert-style finale, the Iloilo leg underscored how the Hakot Relay has evolved into a hybrid format—part fun run, part family outing, and part live entertainment show.

As Skusta Clee and Flow G closed the night, the event reaffirmed its positioning as a growing nationwide experience that brings communities together through both music and shared utility.