DPWH seeks payment for EDSA-Ortigas fire damage

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has demanded compensation from LS8 Tourist Transport Corporation after a bus fire caused structural damage to the EDSA-Ortigas Interchange.

In a letter signed by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, the agency detailed the April 24 incident, which lasted nearly an hour and exposed critical components of the bridge to extreme heat.

An inspection by engineers from the Metro Manila 1st District Engineering Office and the DPWH-NCR Regional Office found visible damage, including concrete spalling on the soffit of the box girder at Span 7 (bound for Greenhills), localized exposure of reinforcing steel bars, and discoloration deposits beneath the affected span—clear signs of high-temperature exposure.

The DPWH said the company must shoulder the costs of repair and rehabilitation, as well as reimburse any additional expenses from further evaluations and permanent remedial works.

The agency emphasized that the demand is without prejudice to possible administrative, civil, or criminal liabilities stemming from the incident. (Dhel Nazario)