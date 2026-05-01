Enrique Gil open for new love 4 years after Liza Soberano split

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Enrique Gil is now open to finding love again nearly four years after his reported breakup with former longtime partner Liza Soberano.

The two ended things in October 2022 after almost eight years together.

During a recent chat, Enrique told us how he had shut the idea for so long.

“I think, parang, I closed myself for years so, you know, I think it’s time to open up again,” he said.

Asked if he is already dating, he simply smiled and said, “Wala, busy,” then casually adding, “For sure, you guys will know if that happens.”

He is not keen on rushing things, busy as he is with “A Secret in Prague,” a show that airs on TV5 and is also streaming on Netflix.

As to her ideal girl, Enrique said he values kindness, simplicity, and someone who is fun to be with, understanding, caring, and “hindi masyado maarte.”