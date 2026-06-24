SportsVolleyball

Setter Ivy Perez joins Choco Mucho Flying Titans

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Choco Mucho Flying Titans)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Veteran setter Ivy Perez found a new home in the Choco Mucho Flying Titans ahead of the upcoming Premier Volleyball League season.

The team announced the development on social media on Wednesday, June 24, giving the Flying Titans some options as Perez joins forces with fellow setter Deanna Wong, Alina Bicar and Tia Andaya.

“A new playmaker is ready to take flight with the Flying Titans. Ivy Perez is now flying with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans,” the post read.

“Welcome to #UbeNation, Ivy!” it added.

The 31-year-old Perez brings experience from multiple clubs, having played for the Cignal Super Spikers and the Petro Gazz Angels before both teams took leaves of absence from the league.

She also saw action for the Nxled Chameleons and the Galeries Tower Highrisers.

The Flying Titans are hoping to regain their bearings after dismal performances over the last few conferences, including a seventh place finish in the All Filipino Conference a few months ago.

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